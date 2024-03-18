Mikel Arteta recommended to sign Sesko by Arsenal scouts



According to Givemesport, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been recommended the signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko by the club’s scouting network.

The Gunners are expected to sign a marquee centre-forward during the summer transfer window and they have already been linked with several high-profile names including Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres. However, Givemesport claim that Sesko could be a player that Arsenal could be interested in this summer.

The young striker has been monitored closely by the scouting team at the London club and they have reportedly recommended his signing to the manager. He is considered as a cost-effective acquisition, considering he has an affordable release clause of £43 million which will become active at the end of the campaign.

Huge potential

The 20-year-old joined the German outfit from Red Bull Salzburg last summer and had a slow start to his debut season. He was a regular from the bench and has become a key starter in recent months. The Slovenian has so far registered 11 goals and 2 assists – 6 of those goal contributions have come in his last 6 league starts.

Sesko is far from a complete striker at the moment, but he has huge potential and could be a leading marksman in future. Arsenal are keeping a close eye on his development at Leipzig and could be enticed to sign him due to the low release clause in his deal. The final transfer decision could rest on the shoulders of Arteta.

With Arsenal now competing at the top of the Premier League, the question is whether the Spaniard would want a proven striker or someone with room for development. Gyokeres or Osimhen would provide immediate results with regular goals but with Sesko, patience may be required to get the best out of him. Whatever the case, Arsenal are bound to sign a new striker with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah failing to find consistency up front.