Tottenham set to battle Arsenal for Wolves winger Pedro Neto

Tottenham Hotspur are set to compete with Arsenal for the signature of Pedro Neto with the winger likely to have played his last game for Wolves, according to a report via Football London.

Neto has been linked with a move to Arsenal for quite some time and Tottenham have joined their North London rivals in the race to sign the Portuguese winger this summer, as per the report.

Football London says there is a strong chance that Neto has played his last game for the Wolves after suffering a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out until the end of the season.

Before his injury, Neto was having one of his best seasons in the top flight. In 23 games for Wolves across all competitions, Neto has scored 3 times and provided 11 assists.

Having been with the English side since 2019, the time may have finally come to jump ship in the summer. With a contract until 2027 though, Wolves will not make life easy for any of the interested clubs. Understandably, they are asking for a transfer fee around £60m.

Postecoglou values versatile players

From his time as the manager in N17, if there is one thing that Ange Postecoglou values in his players, it is their versatility. Therefore, the interest in Pedro Neto comes as no surprise as the Portuguese international is capable of playing anywhere across the front line.

In terms of playing style, Neto is different from most of the attackers Spurs have in their squad. He is neither a pure winger like Dejan Kulusevski nor is he an inside forward like Timo Werner. Instead, he is an interesting blend of the two and that is what makes him stand out.

Compared to the likes of Arsenal, Neto might favour a move to Tottenham as there is a much higher chance of him getting game time. Replacing the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli is an almost impossible task, as Leandro Trossard has found during his time at the Emirates.

If Neto joins Tottenham though, Postecoglou might choose to use him anywhere across the front line and he will have the opportunity of being at a really exciting project.

Pedro Neto’s performances have earned him the right to pick and choose the next club where he wants to continue his career. The upcoming summer will be crucial with regards to his progression and let’s wait and see where the 24-year-old decides to move in the summer.