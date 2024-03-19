Arsenal in pole position to land Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal are in pole position to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window, according to Calciomercato.

The Italian publication claims that the likes of Juventus and AC Milan are interested in signing the 25-year-old midfielder and would be able to meet his €4m-a-year wage demands.

However, the Serie A giants are unable to match his £51m [€60m] release clause which leaves Arsenal in the ‘front row’ to sign Zubimendi this summer. The Gunners have been strongly linked with the Spanish international in recent months and they have the financial firepower to trigger his release fee.

Zubimendi has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the Spanish league and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League. He would add technical ability, control, composure and creativity in the middle of the park. He would help Arsenal control games better and dictate the tempo of the game.

The Gunners are currently lacking depth in the central midfield and Zubimendi could be the ideal, long-term replacement to Jorginho. The 25-year-old midfielder could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice in the heart of Arsenal’s midfield.

Zubimendi could transform Arsenal

The reported asking price might seem steep right now, but the Spaniard is yet to enter his peak and he is only going to get better with coaching and experience. He could justify the investment in the coming seasons.

Arsenal will have to add more quality to the side if they want to compete for major trophies on a consistent basis. Signing a quality central midfielder and a reliable goalscorer should be their priorities heading into the transfer window.

Zubimendi has shown his quality with Real Sociedad and he could be tempted if a top Premier League club comes calling. The opportunity to move to Arsenal could be hard to turn down.

In order to make room for Zubimendi, Arsenal would need to offload one of their current midfielders and Thomas Partey is the most likely to leave following another injury-plagued season.