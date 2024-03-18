Arsenal and Man Utd target Rodrygo could cost £85m

Real Madrid have set an asking price of at least £85m to sell Brazilian forward Rodrygo amidst interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Man Utd, according to Spanish publication Sport.

The impending arrival of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid ahead of next season could throw the spanner in the works with regard to the current forwards at the club. One of the players sacrificed to accommodate the Frenchman could be Rodrygo. This is despite the 23-year-old scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists in 41 appearances for the club this season.

On paper, it does not look like Real Madrid would have a problem accommodating Mbappe in their team. In fact, they could have a potential front trio of Vinicius Jr., Mbappe and Rodrygo that would send shudders down the spines of opposing defenders. However, things in La Liga are usually not that straightforward.

When Mbappe comes in, he is likely to command a huge salary. Los Blancos have also signed Brazilian wonderkid Endrick who is expected to arrive ahead of next season. Javier Tebas runs a very tight ship in La Liga with respect to salary caps, so sacrifices like Rodrygo might have to be made.

Not short of potential suitors

One thing that Rodrygo is not short of is potential suitors. Sport claims that Arsenal and Man Utd are both eyeing an audacious move to sign the South American this summer, while Liverpool and Man City are also keen on the 23-year-old.

The report says Madrid want at least £85m for Rodrygo but could demand over £100m if they manage to create a bidding war among the English elite this summer.

The Brazilian forward is very direct in his gameplay, always looking at the shortest route to goal. This isn’t to say that he doesn’t possess a bag of tricks too. Capable of playing on either wing or as an outright striker, there is so much that Rodrygo brings to the table.

Arsenal have Bukayo Saka on the right and Gabriel Martinelli on the left. Therefore, signing Rodrygo might not be a realistic option for them unless they plan to use him through the middle.

However, Man Utd need reinforcements to replace the underperforming Antony and Jadon Sancho, so a move to Old Trafford could be a distinct possibility if Rodrygo opts to come to the Premier League.

It’s going to be interesting to see how things play out over the coming months. No doubt Madrid will want to keep hold of a prodigious talent like Rodrygo. However, if they are forced to cash-in to balance the books ahead of Mbappe’s arrival, then it looks like Arsenal and Man Utd are ready to battle it out for his signature.