Arsenal favourites to sign Viktor Gyokeres



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are favourites in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the season.

The Gunners are expected to spend on a marquee striker during the summer transfer window and they have already started gathering information over Viktor Gyokeres. The Sweden star has a release clause worth £86 million in his contract, but Arsenal are hoping to sign him for a slightly less figure.

The London giants are considered better-placed to land the former Coventry City star ahead of AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, who are not expected to meet the demands of Sporting. Chelsea have also been linked, but they are focusing on other priorities such as Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko.

Fantastic striker

Gyokeres made a name for himself in the Championship with Coventry City last season. He registered 22 goals and 12 assists from 52 outings for them. His performances earned him a move to Sporting where he has been in sensational form with 36 goals and 14 assists from just 39 appearances this campaign.

The Sweden ace has turned heads around Europe with his performances and we won’t be surprised if Arsenal are prepared to splash the cash on him when the transfer window reopens. Gyokeres will face a much difficult challenge in the Premier League, but a tally of 15-20 league goals would be useful for Arsenal.

The Gunners have lacked the presence of a regular goal getter up front. Gabriel Jesus has spent most of the current season injured while Eddie Nketiah has been largely consistent. This has forced manager Mikel Arteta into playing Kai Havertz up front. The German has found success, but a specialist is definitely required.

Gyokeres would be a solid upgrade on Jesus and Nketiah. The 25-year-old never got his chance to play in the Premier League during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion but he could get the opportunity to prove his credentials with the Gunners next season.