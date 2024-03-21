Arsenal and Man Utd enter Tosin Adarabioyo transfer race

Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, according to HITC.

The 26-year-old defender has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks and the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have now joined the race for his signature.

Adarabioyo has been outstanding for Fulham this season and the top English clubs are keeping tabs on his performances. Apart from his assured displays at the back, his contract situation has also made him an enticing option for most clubs.

The former Manchester City defender will be a free agent in the summer of 2024 and he is unlikely to renew his deal with the Londoners. The opportunity to sign a proven Premier League defender on a free transfer is a tempting proposition, so it’s no surprise that Arsenal and Manchester United are showing a keen interest.

Adarabioyo would be a value for money addition

Arsenal will need a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions next season and Adarabioyo would be a superb addition on a free transfer. His arrival would improve them defensively without a substantial investment.

As for Manchester United, they might need to replace players like Harry Maguire in the summer. The England international has been linked with an exit in recent months, while Jonny Evans will move on as well. The 6ft 4in Fulham defender would be the ideal replacement.

Manchester United are in need of multiple signings this summer and the acquisition of Adarabioyo will not burn a hole in their pocket. It will allow them to invest in the other areas of their squad as well.

He will probably want to join a club in the Champions League, capable of competing for major trophies, so Arsenal may have the edge in that regard. However, Adarabioyo may get more first team opportunities, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.