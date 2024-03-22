Liverpool, Arsenal make contact to sign Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool and Arsenal are keen on signing Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid, according to the Spanish publication Sport via SportWitness.

The 23-year-old Brazilian has been linked with an exit from the Spanish club and Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool are willing to provide him with an exit route.

Real Madrid are expected to sign Kylian Mbappé in the summer and Rodrygo could fall down the pecking order next season. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move away from Santiago Bernabeu could be on the cards.

The report states that Liverpool and Arsenal have already contacted Real Madrid regarding a potential move. It will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit are prepared to sanction his departure.

Rodrygo has been a useful player for Madrid, scoring 13 goals and picking up eight assists in all competitions this season. He has the potential to develop into a world-class forward and the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal could help him fulfil his potential.

Liverpool need attacking reinforcements, especially with the way Cody Gakpo has performed this season. A versatile attacker like Rodrygo could prove to be a quality addition.

Rodrygo will cost over £86 million

Meanwhile, Arsenal are already lacking in depth when it comes to their attacking department. They have not been able to rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka regularly. In addition to that, Gabriel Jesus has had an underwhelming campaign so far. Signing a versatile forward like Rodrygo would be a major coup for the Gunners and the South American would give Arteta another top class option in the final third.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting one for the Brazilian and it will be interesting to see where he ends up if he does leave the Bernabeu.

The report suggests that Real Madrid value the player in excess of £86 million, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool and Arsenal are prepared to break the bank for him.