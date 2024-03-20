Arsenal willing to pay £85m to sign Victor Gyokeres



According to Correio da Manha (via SportWitness), Arsenal are prepared to meet the release clause of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The London giants are currently the top scorers in the Premier League, but they are still lacking regular goals from their specialist strikers. The board will want to rectify the concern during the summer and Correio da Manha claim that Arsenal are leading the way to secure the services of Gyokeres, who has been in exemplary form in Portugal.

Gyokeres, who has already netted 36 times for Sporting Lisbon this campaign, has a release clause of £85 million in his contract. Arsenal are willing to pay the figure during the forthcoming transfer window.

Top-class striker

Arsenal have been in fantastic league form since the beginning of 2024. They have been scoring goals for fun with 33 in the last 8 games. Despite this, they are still lagging the centre-forward department. Kai Havertz has chipped in with 4 goals during this run, but manager Mikel Arteta may want a new striker with scoring pedigree.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are currently the recognised strikers in the squad, but they have netted just 9 Premier League goals between them this season. Arsenal need a big upgrade next campaign and Gyokeres could be their answer amid his sensational season with Sporting where he has already contributed 36 goals & 14 assists.

No Premier League club was willing to land Gyokeres after his fine season at Coventry City in the Championship. He has proved his scoring credentials with Sporting in such a way that he is currently on the radar of several European teams. Arsenal will be hoping to beat the competition by reaching an early agreement this summer.

Arsenal completed 75 per cent of their transfer business before the pre-season tour last summer. David Raya was the only late signing on loan from Brentford. Arteta will be hoping for something similar such that the new signings are able to adapt to the playing style ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.