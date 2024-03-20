Tottenham to step up efforts to sign Man Utd & Arsenal target Szymanski

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to accelerate their efforts to sign Manchester United and Arsenal target Sebastian Szymanski this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

The 24-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe after showcasing his qualities at the Turkish top-flight this term.

According to the report by Tutto Juve, Arsenal and Man Utd are ‘vying’ to purchase the midfielder this summer after being impressed by his displays this season. But the report states that Tottenham are keen on signing the Fenerbahce star and they are looking to trump the Gunners and the Red Devils in this race by submitting a formal proposal so they have ‘already’ prepared an offer.

The report states that Fenerbahce could demand at least £21m to sell the midfielder this summer so Spurs can acquire the 24-year-old’s service for an affordable price.

However, Tutto Juve claims that Juventus are also plotting a swoop for Szymanski as a potential cheaper alternative option to Teun Koopmeiners so the North London club could face tough competition from the Italian giants in getting any potential deal done for him.

Battle

It has been suggested that both Arsenal and Man Utd want to sign a new midfielder this summer to reinforce their engine room, while Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Tottenham are also set to be in the market to bolster their midfield department. The journalist also states that Spurs want to do ‘something special’ in this area and is going to purchase a ‘really important’ option.

However, although Szymanski has displayed promising performances for Fenerbahce this season, he doesn’t have much experience playing at the highest level. So, the Polish international might not be the option that Spurs would eventually sign as Romano has alluded.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see who Tottenham eventually opt to sign in the upcoming window to strengthen their midfield department.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Fulham, Tottenham missed the opportunity to place themselves in the top-four position. So, they will be desperate to win their next game against Luton Town when they resume their league campaign after the international break to maintain their top-four charge.