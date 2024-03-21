Man Utd contemplating swoop to sign Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign Joshua Zirkzee this summer, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Red Devils decided to reinforce their frontline by signing Rasmus Hojlund last summer. The Dane has showcased glimpses of his qualities in his debut season in the Premier League so it looks like he is going to end up being a great acquisition for United going forward.

However, Erik ten Hag doesn’t have a natural centre-forward as a backup to Hojlund. Although Anthony Martial is currently at the club, he has been struggling with injury problems this season. In addition, the Frenchman’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season and he is highly likely to leave the club as a free agent this summer.

So, it has been suggested that Man Utd are set to be in the market in the upcoming transfer window to sign a new striker to support Hojlund. A few names have been mentioned as serious targets for the record Premier League champions with Zirkzee being among them.

While citing and translating the print version of Gazzetta dello Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Man Utd have expressed their interest in signing the Dutchman after being impressed by his displays this season so they could make a concrete approach to acquire his service this summer.

The report states that Bologna have no intention of their star man leave the club unless they receive an offer of around £68m – which is pretty similar to how much United spent to purchase Hojlund.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Bologna aren’t as rich as Atalanta so they may eventually lower their valuation if United formalise their interest.

Zirkzee has enjoyed a productive campaign this term so the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that the striker will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he joins the club.

However, although the Bologna star is a highly talented player, he lacks work-rate without possession. So, he might not be the right option for United as Ten Hag likes to play a high-pressing system.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service in the upcoming window.