Man Utd ‘in the front row’ to sign Gleison Bremer

Manchester United are reportedly ‘in the front row’ to sign Juventus star Gleison Bremer in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Italian outlet TuttoSport.

Having struggled with their defensive frailties this term, the Red Devils have reportedly prioritised strengthening their backline by signing a new defender ahead of next season.

Antonio Silva, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Clair Todibo have all been suggested as serious targets for the record Premier League champions but Bremer is reportedly on their radar as well.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a stellar campaign in Serie A this term, scoring two goals and keeping 12 clean-sheets in 28 league appearances. So, it appears after being impressed by his recent displays, United have expressed their interest in signing him.

According to the report by TuttoSport, Man Utd are keen on signing him and they are currently ‘in the front row’ to secure his signature. The report further claims that the Red Devils are ready to spend £43m to purchase the South American, but Juventus don’t want to let their star man leave for anything less than £51m.

Bremer to Man Utd

TuttoSport also says that Massimiliano Allegri’s side could be forced to sell some of their star men to raise funds in order to strengthen the squad during the off-season and they could be open to cashing-in on Bremer. So, Man Utd would be able to acquire his service should they formalise their interest.

The former Torino star still has more than four years left in his current contract so Juventus are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave this summer and therefore, Man Utd will not be able to secure his signature for cheap.

Bremer, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, can play out from the back, is excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The 27-year-old has showcased his qualities in the Italian top-flight in recent times so he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to purchase him to reinforce their backline.