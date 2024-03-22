Man Utd interested in signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

After relegating with the Foxes last term, the 25-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Championship this season, scoring 10 goals and registering 12 assists in 36 appearances.

Leicester have had a great season so far this term, sitting second in the table with 82 points from 37 games. They are currently in the mix to secure their place in the Premier League next season and Dewsbury-Hall has been playing a key role in Enzo Maresca’s starting eleven.

So, it seems the Englishman’s impressive displays in the Championship haven’t gone unnoticed as the Red Devils have already registered their interest in signing him ahead of the summer window.

Writing on 90min, Jacobs has reported that Man Utd are interested in signing Dewsbury-Hall and they have already held talks with the player’s representatives to learn about the details of signing him.

Dewsbury-Hall to Man Utd

The journalist further claims that Leicester don’t want to sell the midfielder but they could be forced to cash-in on him this summer to stay on the right side of the FFP rules as they have allegedly breached it.

Jacobs also states that Leicester would demand a fee of around £40m if they gain promotion but should they remain in the Championship next season then Man Utd could manage to acquire his service for a fee of around £25m.

However, the journalist says that Brighton and Hove Albion are also interested in signing him and they are ready to make a swoop for him this summer. In addition, Jacobs states that Brentford are also plotting a swoop for him so the Red Devils are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for Dewsbury-Hall.

The Leicester star is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, Dewsbury-Hall doesn’t have much experience playing at the highest level so there is a question mark whether he would be the right option to help the Red Devils achieve their lofty ambitions going forward.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.