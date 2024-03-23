Man Utd to step up efforts to sign Bremer this summer

Manchester United are reportedly looking to step up their efforts to sign Juventus star Gleison Bremer this summer, as per the Mirror.

Following a disappointing campaign this term, the Red Devils are likely to be busy in the upcoming window to reinforce the squad and achieve success next season.

Following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s acquisition of a minority stake at the club, he is set to look after the football side of the proceedings. He has already appointed Omar Barrada as the new CEO, while Dan Ashworth is his primary target for the sporting director role. Man Utd have been in contact with Newcastle United to acquire Ashworth’s service and he has now been sent to the gardening leave.

Now, according to the report by the Mirror, although United haven’t secured the Ashworth deal yet, he has already started working for United behind the scenes and has given the green light to make a move for Bremer.

So, the report claims that Man Utd are now set to step up their efforts to sign the Brazilian and they are preparing to trigger his £43m release clause to lure him to Old Trafford.

Bremer to Man Utd

The defender has been enjoying a stellar campaign for Juventus this season, helping his side mount a top-four finish and qualify for the Champions League – which is reportedly their primary objective for this season.

Bremer is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well. So, the South American possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

Therefore, the Juventus star could be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to secure his signature to bolster their backline.

Meanwhile, following an emphatic victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup, Man Utd will face off against Brentford in the Premier League before taking on Chelsea. So, a couple of tough fixtures lie ahead for Erik ten Hag’s side after the international break.