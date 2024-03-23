Arsenal in battle with Tottenham to sign Koopmeiners

Arsenal are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners this summer, as per the Italian journalist Giorgio Dusi.

The Netherlands international has enjoyed a productive campaign in Serie A this term, scoring 10 goals and registering three assists in 25 league appearances.

So, it seems having been impressed by the midfielder’s recent eye-catching performances for La Dea, Arsenal and Tottenham have registered their interest in signing him.

The 26-year-old has recently revealed that he is willing to leave Atalanta at the end of this season to take the next step in his career. The Dutchman has also said that he would be open to moving to the Premier League if any club decide to make a swoop.

Now, speaking on TVPlay, Dusi has reported that it has been well known that Koopmeiners could leave Atalanta this summer so his statement didn’t come as a surprise to the Italian club.

Battle

The journalist further claims that Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing him by taking advantage of his current situation and Atalanta want money to sell Koopmeiners so they will let him go to that club whichever submit the highest bid.

However, Dusi says that Juventus and Liverpool are also keen on acquiring his service so Tottenham or Arsenal will have to overcome stiff competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Dusi said:

“A little bit everyone expects his departure from Atalanta at the end of the season, so his statements from the Netherlands’ training camp did not come as much of a surprise. Atalanta only want money for his transfer so they will accept the highest offer. “Juve is the number one candidate but the payment discourse needs to be looked at. Perhaps some player Atalanta like, such as Iling Jr or Soulé, could be included. Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool are also interested.”

It has been suggested that Atalanta want a fee of around £43m to sell Koopmeiners so Arsenal or Tottenham will have to splash a sizable amount of money to lure the midfielder away from Gewiss Stadium.

Koopmeiners is an excellent midfielder so he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Gunners or the Lilywhites eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service.