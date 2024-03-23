Arsenal could look to sign Leon Bailey this summer

Arsenal could reportedly look to sign Aston Villa star Leon Bailey in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Express.

After moving to Villa Park from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2021, the 26-year-old initially took time to settle in his new surroundings but he has showcased his qualities under Unai Emery’s guidance this term, scoring eight goals and registering as many assists in 27 league appearances.

The Villans have enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, mounting a top-four charge. They are also in the hunt to win the Conference League and Bailey has been playing a key role in Emery’s starting eleven.

So, the Gunners may have registered their interest in signing him ahead of the summer window after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances in the Premier League.

Now, according to the report by the Express, Arsenal are set to be in the market to sign a new winger to support Bukayo Saka and they have shortlisted a few names.

The report further claims that Michael Olise and Johan Bakayoko might be on Mikel Arteta’s wish-list but the duo have several other suitors from the Premier League so they could look to make a swoop for Bailey.

Bailey to Arsenal

The forward has recently hinted that he would want to play for a big English club one day and would be open to moving to the Emirates Stadium. So, the North London club could manage to persuade him to join the club should they make a concrete approach this summer.

Bailey – valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt – still has three years left in his current contract so Aston Villa are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in and therefore, Arsenal would need to splash a large sum to lure the Jamaican to the Emirates Stadium.

Bailey is a highly talented player and would be an excellent option to support Saka if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually decide to make a swoop to sign the Villa star to bolster their attacking department.