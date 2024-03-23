Man Utd eye swoop to sign Monaco star Vanderson

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco star Vanderson this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils are reportedly set to be busy in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce the squad and achieve success next season. It has been suggested that United want to sign a new defender, midfielder and striker but purchasing a new right-back is on their wish-list as well.

A few names have been mentioned as serious targets in recent times with Jeremie Frimpong being among them, but Vanderson is now emerging as a key option.

According to the report by Fichajes, after joining Monaco back in 2022, the Brazilian has established himself as a key player in the Ligue 1 club’s starting eleven this season and having been impressed by his recent displays, Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him.

However, the report claims that Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keen on signing him so the Red Devils are set to face fierce competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Vanderson to Man Utd

Fichajes states that Monaco might not want to let their star man leave the club as Vanderson is a key player for them so Man Utd would need to submit a lucrative proposal to persuade the French club to cash-in.

Vanderson – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – still has five years left in his current contract so Monaco are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave.

Vanderson is comfortable playing in both fullback and wing-back positions. He is quick, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, the Red Devils already have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at their disposal and both of them have been excellent in recent years. So, United don’t need to sign a new player in this position and they would be better off exploring options to strengthen other areas of the squad.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Vanderson this summer.