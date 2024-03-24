Arsenal eye Morgan Gibbs-White deal from Forest



According to Daily Star, Arsenal are lining up a surprise move to sign Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are currently well equipped in the attacking department, but manager Mikel Arteta is keen on reinforcing his options ahead of the 2024/25 season. Emile Smith Rowe has been linked with a possible exit this summer and Daily Star claim that Arsenal plan to fill his void by signing Gibbs-White from Forest.

Forest were recently handed a 4-point deduction for breaching the Profitability and Sustainability rules and they could face further sanctions down the line unless they recoup funds. This could pave the way for a high-profile sale and Daily Star claim that the club could part ways with their record £42.5 million signing.

Good signing

Gibbs-White has been hugely influential for Forest since his record transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2022. He has registered 4 goals and 5 assists for the club this season. The attacker has created several more clear-cut chances but Forest have lacked the quality up front to capitalise on those.

With Forest’s precarious financial situation, they could be tempted to cash in on Gibbs-White for the right price. Arteta could see him as a replacement for Smith Rowe. The 23-year-old was a favourite when the Spaniard was appointed as the Gunners boss, but his minutes have drastically reduced in recent years.

Injuries have played a part while Arteta no longer appears to trust Smith Rowe to change game situations. The Arsenal graduate could move on as a result. Gibbs-White would be a good signing to replace him. The 24-year-old is currently in the prime of his career and has excelled with his work rate and high pressing.

He has the ability to play anywhere in attack, but tends to prefer the attacking midfield and right wing positions. Arteta may see him as a deputy to Odegaard and Saka in the squad. The big question mark is whether he would accept a limited role at Arsenal when he could be a regular starter at Forest or another club.