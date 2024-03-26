Man Utd interested in signing Orkun Kokcu

According to Turkish journalist Koray Baloglu, Manchester United are interested in landing the signature of Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu at the end of the campaign.

The Turkish star joined Benfica from Feyenoord during last summer’s transfer window and he has had a good campaign with 3 goals and 10 assists from 34 appearances. Baloglu claims that United and Juventus are now keen on landing his signature, but he won’t come on the cheap this summer.

Kokcu recently revealed his disappointment at being played out-of-position by manager Roger Schmidt and he was suspended against Casa Pia as a result. Despite this, Benfica are expected to demand at least £34 million for him. Baloglu reports that United can make a serious move for his services.

Talented midfielder

Kokcu was linked with a potential move to Old Trafford last summer before his switch to Lisbon. He has proved a wonderful signing for them with 13 goal contributions, but there are now doubts over his future at the club after his critical comments over the manager in an interview this month.

Benfica are likely to contemplate his departure at the end of the season and United could pounce on the opportunity to land him. The Red Devils brought in Mason Mount to reinforce the number 8 role last summer, but manager Erik ten Hag may want more competition for places.

There are suggestions that Christian Eriksen could leave due to the lack of minutes. Kokcu would be an upgrade on the Denmark star. He is good with his distribution, can create chances and make ball recoveries. He also has the versatility and can be used as a defensive midfielder too.

Ten Hag should have a fair idea on the strengths and weaknesses of the young Dutch midfielder as he would have watched him in action for Feyenoord when he was the Ajax head coach. With the substantial price tags in the transfer market nowadays, a £34 million deal would be a bargain.