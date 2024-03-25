Arsenal make contact to sign Chelsea target Diomande



According to Record (via SportWitness), Arsenal will battle it out with Chelsea to sign Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the 20-year-old. They were first interested in landing his signature during his time with Midtjylland, but Sporting won the race in January 2023.

It is now reported by Record that the London giants have informed the directors at Sporting Lisbon that they are prepared to make an approach for the Ivorian star at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea are said to be planning a formal bid of £51.5 million plus £17 million in add-ons instead of paying the player’s £68.5 million release clause. Arsenal are now willing to offer the same.

Huge talent

Arsenal currently have one of the most established central defensive partnerships in the Premier League. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have been the mainstays for some point of time.

This has not stopped the speculation over a new central defender and Record seem to suggest that manager Mikel Arteta wants to bring in Diomande to the club’s ranks during the summer.

The report comes as a surprise to us as Arsenal are well equipped in the department. They have Jakub Kiwior, Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu to provide defensive cover to the duo.

A move for Diomande this summer probably suggests that Kiwior could be leaving the club, considering Timber only joined last summer while Tomiyasu has just signed a new contract.

Diomande would be a fantastic signing for the Gunners. He is a strong ball-playing centre-back with an aerial and physical presence in the box. He also possesses pace to make recoveries.

The Ivorian can play in the right and left centre-back roles as his position has constantly interchanged in a back three for Sporting. Arsenal should have an upper hand over Chelsea in the race.

The Gunners are set to be back in the Champions League for another campaign while Chelsea could be without European football. This could be a huge advantage for the Gunners over the Blues.