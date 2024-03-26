Arsenal ‘set sights’ on signing Real Madrid star Lunin

Arsenal have reportedly ‘set their sights’ on signing Real Madrid star Andriy Lunin this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

The 25-year-old has been the backup to Thibaut Courtois over the last few years after moving to Los Blancos back in 2018, but amid the Belgian’s recent injury problems, the Ukrainian has been playing as the first-choice goalkeeper this season.

Although Real Madrid have signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on a loan deal from Chelsea, Lunin has managed to secure his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven by showcasing his best.

So, it appears the Real Madrid star’s recent impressive performances have attracted the attention of Arsenal ahead of the summer window. Now, according to the report by Sport, Arsenal have started to explore the market to sign a new goalkeeper as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale – who is likely to leave the club at the end of this season.

The report further claims that Arsenal have ‘set their sights’ on signing Lunin and are ready to spend a fee of around £17m to lure him to the Emirates Stadium.

Lunin to Arsenal

Sport also states that the Ukrainian currently earns just less than £2m per annum at Real Madrid and Arsenal are ready to triple his salary to persuade him to join the club.

The report says that Lunin is set to enter the final year of his current contract and he could be open to leaving the Spanish capital this summer if he receives a lucrative offer. So, the Gunners could manage to acquire his service should they make a concrete approach.

Lunin, standing at 6ft 3in tall, has showcased his qualities in La Liga in recent times and he possesses the necessary qualities to be the number-one goalkeeper for any elite club around Europe.

So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal to reinforce their goalkeeping department if they purchase him this summer. However, it is likely that the Gunners will make David Raya’s loan deal permanent ahead of next season and he will remain as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice option.

So, it might not be wise to splash a £17m fee to sign a backup shot-stopper. Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see what Arsenal eventually opt to do to strengthen their goalkeeping department this summer.