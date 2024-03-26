Man Utd hold ‘talks’ to sign Arsenal target Ivan Toney

Manchester United have reportedly held an internal discussion over a deal to sign Arsenal target and Brentford star Ivan Toney this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have seemingly been exploring the market to sign a new striker as a potential replacement for Anthony Martial this summer. The Frenchman has entered the final few months of his current contract and is likely to leave the club as a free agent. Numerous strikers have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Toney being among them.

The Brentford star has made it clear that he is eager to leave Brentford at the end of this season to take the next step in his career. It has also been reported that the Bees would be open to cashing-in on the striker – who is set to enter the final year of his current contract this summer.

Now, writing on Caught Offside, Romano has reported that Man Utd are interested in signing Toney and they have already held internal ‘talks’ over a deal to sign the Englishman this summer.

However, the journalist claims that the Red Devils haven’t made up their mind yet whether they would make a move for Toney to reinforce their attacking department ahead of next season.

Romano wrote:

“It’s just one of the options to be considered and discussed internally. As I said here multiple times, Man United are still in early stages of the process to decide which striker they want to sign; experienced or young. Talks are gonna take place internally, Toney will be one of the names available on the market so could be one to watch.”

However, it has been suggested that Arsenal are also keen on signing a new striker this summer and are planning to make a swoop for Toney.

In addition, it has been reported that Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also interested in acquiring his service. So, Man Utd are set to face fierce competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

It has been suggested that although Toney will have only one year left in his current contract this summer, Brentford don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap and want at least £100m. So, Arsenal or Man Utd will have to splash a huge fee to secure his signature this summer.

Toney is a top-class player and has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times so he could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club purchase him.

However, having already got Rasmus Hojlund at their disposal, the Red Devils don’t need to splash the reported £100m fee to sign another striker this summer.