Arsenal eyeing move for Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have reportedly been ‘monitoring’ the development of Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres before making a potential swoop this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It has widely been suggested that the Gunners are keen on strengthening their frontline by signing a new prolific goal-scorer in the upcoming window. Numerous strikers have been mentioned as serious targets for the North London club with Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen being among them, but Gyokeres is reportedly on their radar as well.

After moving to Jose Alvalade Stadium from Coventry City last summer, the Swedish international has burst onto the scene in recent times after displaying impressive performances for the Lions this season, scoring 31 goals and registering 13 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions.

So, it seems after being impressed by the 25-year-old’s recent eye-catching performances, Arsenal have registered their interest in signing him.

Now, writing on the Daily Briefing, Romano has reported that Gyokeres is on Arteta’s shortlist and the Gunners have been ‘monitoring’ his development in recent times ahead of a potential move this summer.

Gyokeres to Arsenal

The journalist further claims that Gyokeres has a £86m release clause included in his current contract and Sporting aren’t expected to give any discount to any clubs for their star striker. So, the North London club will have to break the bank to lure the striker to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Romano wrote:

“Viktor Gyokeres is a player Arsenal for monitoring, for sure he’s a player who is on their list. Arsenal have still not decided who will be their main target for the summer, they will first hold internal talks to make that decision, but I’m told that their scouts have been in attendance multiple times to follow Gyokeres.”

Gyokeres has enjoyed a stellar campaign this term and has been showing signs that he could become a top-class striker in future. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal if they purchase him.

However, the forward doesn’t have much experience playing at the highest level so it will be a huge gamble for Arsenal to sign him by splashing a whopping £86m fee.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Emirates club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.