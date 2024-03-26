Man Utd have advantage to sign Teun Koopmeiners



According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United have an advantage over other European clubs in the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer.

The Red Devils bolstered their midfield department with the signings of Mason Mount and Softan Amrabat last summer, but they are expected to invest once again. Mount has barely impressed in his debut season due to multiple injuries while Amrabat is anticipated to return to Fiorentina after an unsuccessful loan spell.

There are also doubts over the future of Casemiro and Gazzetta dello Sport indicate that Man United are in the running to land Koopmeiners. Juventus are also admirers of the midfielder, but United believe they have a preferential lane to sign the Dutchman due to their deals with Atalanta. They have previously signed Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund from them.

Quality midfielder

Koopmeiners has been associated with a move to the Premier League for some period of time. The midfielder recently revealed that he would be willing to put up with the rain to join some clubs in England. This is a huge boost for United, who may want to add more quality into their midfield ahead of next season.

The 26-year-old would be a quality signing for manager Erik ten Hag. He has predominantly played from central midfield for Atalanta this campaign, but can also play as an attacking or defensive midfielder. In the current campaign, he has notched up 12 goals and 4 assists from 34 appearances in all competitions.

He has also fared well defensively with his ball recoveries and high pressing on opposition players. Ten Hag should have a fair idea over his strengths and weaknesses as he would have watched him in action for AZ when he was the Ajax head coach. Atalanta currently want £50 million for Koopmeiners, but United will be hoping to utilise their good working relationship to lower the price tag with future performance add-ons.