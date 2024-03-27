Arsenal make contact to sign Victor Osimhen this summer

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Napoli over a deal to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, as per a recent report.

After moving to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona from LOSC Lille back in 2020, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in Serie A over the last few years, helping his side win the Scudetto last term.

It has been suggested that having showcased his qualities in the Italian top-flight, the Nigerian is keen on leaving the Azzurri this summer and is willing to move to the Premier League.

According to the report by Il Mattino (via TEAMtalk), Osimhen has already revealed his desire to Napoli and Arsenal ‘dream’ of signing the forward to reinforce their frontline.

The report further claims that the Gunners are now pushing to get this deal done and have already held initial talks with Napoli. The Italian outlet states that Osimhen has a £102m release clause included in his current contract but if no club decide to pay that much then Napoli could be forced to reduce their valuation.

Osimhen to Arsenal

It has been reported that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on signing him but Arsenal are currently ahead of their rivals in this race and they are ‘hopeful’ that they will be able to secure his signature ahead of next season.

The report says that Osimhen is keen on playing in the Premier League so PSG aren’t his preferred destination, while Chelsea wouldn’t be able to offer him the Champions League football next season so Arsenal would be the African’s primary destination.

Osimhen has already showcased his qualities at the highest level in recent times and therefore, the Napoli star would be a great coup for Arsenal if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to acquire his service to reinforce their attacking department ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, after entering the international break by placing themselves at the top of the Premier League table, Arsenal will now face off against title rival Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. So, the Gunners will be desperate to come away victorious from this encounter to keep hold of their place at the top.