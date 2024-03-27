Arsenal ready to submit offer to sign Federico Chiesa

Arsenal are reportedly ready to submit a formal proposal to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After returning from a serious knee issue that he picked up a couple of years ago, the forward struggled to perform at his best over the last few campaigns. However, he has started to showcase glimpses of his old self once again this term, scoring seven goals and registering a solitary assist in 24 league appearances.

Now, according to the report by Fichajes, Juventus are in financial difficulties so they need to raise funds by selling some stars to sign new faces this summer. The report further claims that the Bianconeri could be open to cashing-in on Chiesa and Arsenal are interested in acquiring his services.

Fichajes also states that Arsenal are already planning to launch a formal offer so the Gunners could manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Chiesa to Arsenal

However, the report says that Chelsea and Newcastle United are also keen on signing the Italian so the North London club are set to face fierce competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Chiesa – valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt – is set to enter the final year of his current contract this summer so Arsenal could manage to acquire his service in a cut-price deal should they make a move for him during the off-season.

Chiesa is a versatile forward as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to deliver excellent crosses from wide areas, can create chances for fellow attackers, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

With Arsenal reportedly exploring the market to sign a new winger to support Bukayo Saka, Chiesa could be a shrewd signing if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Juventus star in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their attacking department.