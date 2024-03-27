Man Utd register interest in signing Dayot Upamecano

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano this summer, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

Following a promising campaign under Erik ten Hag’s guidance last term, optimism was high ahead of this season as it was thought United would continue their rebuild under the Dutch boss’ supervision.

However, things haven’t gone according to the plan as they are currently sixth in the table with 47 points from 28 games, sitting nine points behind the fourth-placed Aston Villa. In addition, they were knocked out of the Champions League after finishing at the bottom of the group.

So, pressure was mounting on Ten Hag, however, after beating Liverpool in the F.A Cup quarter-final, the United boss has managed to ease the pressure a bit.

In the meantime, it seems the Red Devils have already started to plan about strengthening the squad this summer to turn their fortune around next season.

It has been suggested that Man Utd are prioritising revamping their backline with several names emerging as key targets ahead of the summer window.

Upamecano to Man Utd

Writing on X, Galetti has reported that with Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane’s future hanging in balance at Old Trafford, United have started to explore the market to sign new defenders as potential replacements for the duo.

The journalist further claims that Jean-Clair Todibo and Antonio Silva are the names on Man Utd’s wish-list, while they have now also expressed their interest in signing Upamecano.

Galetti wrote:

“Man Utd are still monitoring possible new CBs, especially in light of the future – not yet decided – of Varane and Maguire. Todibo and Antonio Silva are always in their sights, with Upamecano – open to evaluating an experience away from Bundes – on the list as well.”

The 25-year-old – valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt – is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, the Frenchman isn’t a composed defender and has the tendency to make bad errors.

So, signing a player like him by splashing a big fee might not be a wise decision and therefore, Man Utd would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their backline in the upcoming transfer window.