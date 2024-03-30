Tottenham looking to raid Man Utd for Harry Maguire

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a shock swoop to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire this summer, according to Fichajes.

The 31-year-old centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season and Tottenham are prepared to provide him with an exit route to North London.

The report states that Tottenham’s interest in the defender is ‘surprising’, but they are looking to bring in someone with experience and leadership qualities, so are targeting a move for Maguire.

Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City for £80 million but has struggled to live up to that price tag at times. Having fallen behind Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in Erik ten Hag’s pecking order, he has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Maguire could be available on a bargain

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to cash in on Maguire and replace him in the summer. Tottenham need more depth in the central defensive department and signing an experienced Premier League player like Maguire could prove to be a wise decision, especially if he’s available for a knockdown price. He is valued at £17 million by Transfermarkt. and could be a shrewd purchase at that sort of rate.

His contract expires in 2025 and Manchester United are unlikely to demand a premium. If Maguire is available for a reasonable price in the summer, it could be a gamble worth taking for Tottenham.

Maguire has shown his quality at Manchester United from time to time, and he has previously proven himself in the top flight with Leicester. Perhaps, a change of scenery could help him get back to his best once again.

He could be a useful acquisition for Tottenham for the right price. The defender earns £190,000, a week at Manchester United and it’s fair to assume that he will have to take a pay cut in order to join the London club. Tottenham are unlikely to break their wage structure in order to accommodate him. Also, they are unlikely to offer a lucrative contract to a player in his 30s, with an unreliable performance record in recent seasons.