Liverpool & Arsenal in battle to sign Georgiy Sudakov

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Shakhtar Donetsk star Georgiy Sudakov this summer, as per the Russian journalist Artur Petrosyan.

After coming through the Ukrainian side’s youth system, the 21-year-old made his senior debut back in 2020 before establishing himself as a key player in Shakhtar Donetsk’s starting eleven in recent times.

The youngster has burst onto the scene in recent times after showcasing his best in the Ukrainian top-flight, helping his side win the league title last campaign.

Now, speaking on GiveMeSport, Petrosyan has reported that Liverpool have been monitoring the development of Sudakov in recent times and after being impressed by his recent displays, the Reds are now ‘keen’ on signing him.

However, the journalist states that Arsenal are also plotting a swoop for him and along with the Gunners, Juventus are in the race to sign the midfielder as well so Liverpool are set to face fierce competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Petrosyan said:

“Liverpool are showing keen interest in one of Ukraine’s brightest talents, Georgiy Sudakov. The Reds’ scouts have been attentively tracking the 21-year-old central midfielder over the past year, and there’s little doubt that they are pleased with the majority of his performances. Juventus and Arsenal are also in the race to secure his services.”

It has recently been reported that Sudakov has a £128m release clause included in his current contract and the clause can be triggered in the upcoming window.

It is highly unlikely that Liverpool or Arsenal will look to sign the midfielder by splashing the reported fee, considering he hasn’t proven his worth at the highest level yet.

However, Shakhtar Donetsk are hard negotiators and the Gunners already encountered that during their failed attempt to sign Mykhailo Mudryk last year. So, it won’t be easy for Arsenal or Liverpool to sign the youngster this summer.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure the Ukraine international’s service in the upcoming window to reinforce their engine room.