Man Utd ready to pay £52m to sign Gleison Bremer



According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United are ready to pay the release clause to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer this summer.

The Brazil international has been linked with United on numerous occasions in recent months and Corriere dello Sport claim that the centre-back is not opposed to the idea of moving to the Premier League. The 27-year-old believes it would improve his chances of selection with the national team.

The same outlet claim that Man United are ready to pay the £52 million release clause in his contract and should have no problem in affording the fee. The Red Devils are in pole position to sign the centre-back and it is stated that he would fit into their strategy of signing players aged below 30.

Top-class

Bremer has established himself as a key player for the Bianconeri and he recently signed a new long-term contract. However, a release clause was agreed as part of the deal. United could now capitalise on the figure to land the former Torino man, who could be a successor to Raphael Varane.

The ex-Torino star is a good ball-playing centre-back but also possesses several other strengths. He is strong when it comes to aerial and ground duels and does not shy away from making tackles. He also has the ability to make regular recoveries and likes to clear his lines whenever required.

His experience could come in handy for the Red Devils, who look braced for the departure of Varane. The World Cup winner’s contract expires on June 30 and the club have not exercised the option of keeping him for another campaign. There are no talks scheduled over a new deal.

Aside from Bremer, United have also been linked with the services of Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite and it is left to be seen whether they sign two central defenders. Bremer is a right-footed centre-back and the hierarchy could also be interested in landing a left-footed option this summer.