Man Utd plotting double swoop to sign Bremer & Branthwaite

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a double summer swoop to sign Gleison Bremer and Jarrad Branthwaite, as per the transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Red Devils have struggled with their injury problems this season with most of those at their back. So, it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag’s side want to reinforce the defence during the off-season to turn their fortune around next campaign.

Writing on X, Konur has reported that Man Utd are planning to offload Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans at the end of this season and want to sign more than one centre-back to bolster their backline.

The journalist further claims that Man Utd are ‘prioritising’ signing Branthwaite with Everton willing to listen to offers for their star man this summer and along with the 21-year-old, the record Premier League champions are also keen on signing Bremer from Juventus.

It has been suggested that Bremer has a £43m release clause included in his current contract, while Everton reportedly want a fee of around £75m to cash-in on Branthwaite. So, Man Utd will have to splash a combined £118m fee to purchase the duo this summer.

Man Utd to reinforce backline

Ten Hag likes to deploy a left-footed centre-back in the left side of the defence but he doesn’t have any option other than Lisandro Martínez at his disposal to do that.

So, bearing in mind that Martinez has struggled with injury problems this season, signing a new left-footed defender to support the Argentinian would be the right decision and Branthwaite could be a shrewd signing if they purchase him as he has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League this season.

On the other hand, Bremer has enjoyed a stellar campaign in Serie A this term so if Varane and Maguire eventually leave the club then the Juventus star could be a great coup for the Old Trafford club should they acquire his service.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to purchase Bremer and Branthwaite in the upcoming window to strengthen their defensive department.