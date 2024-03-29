Liverpool interested in signing Jarrod Bowen this summer

Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in signing West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Hammers from Hull City back in 2020, the 27-year-old has established himself as an integral part of David Moyes’ starting eleven over the last few years, helping his side win the Conference League last term.

The forward has continued his impressive performances this season as well, scoring 18 goals and registering six assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

So, it appears after being impressed by the Englishman’s eye-catching performances in recent years, the Merseyside club have expressed their intentions of securing his signature ahead of next season.

According to the report by Fichajes, with Mohamed Salah linked with a move away from the club in recent times, Liverpool have set their sights on signing a new winger as a potential replacement for the Egyptian if he leaves over the coming months.

Bowen to Liverpool

The report further claims that the Reds have shortlisted several names ahead of the summer window with Rodrygo Goes, Donyell Malen and Federico Chiesa being among them, but Bowen is on their radar as well.

Fichajes also states that along with signing a new forward, Liverpool are planning to purchase a new defender and midfielder as well so the Anfield club are set to remain active in the upcoming window.

Having recently signed an extension with the Hammers, Bowen – valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt – still has more than six years left in his current contract so West Ham are set to demand a huge fee to let their star man leave if Liverpool formalise their interest this summer.

Bowen is a versatile player as although he is a right-winger by traits, he can also be deployed in the centre-forward position. The Englishman is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can create chances for fellow attackers, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances and also works hard without possession.

So, if Salah were to leave Liverpool at the end of this season, then Bowen could be an ideal option to replace the African. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service to bolster the attack.