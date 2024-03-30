Arsenal could battle out with Liverpool to sign Stiller

Arsenal could reportedly go head-to-head with Liverpool over a deal to sign VfB Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller this summer, as per the transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

It has widely been reported that the Gunners are set to remain active in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their squad and help Mikel Arteta achieve success next season.

The North London club are seemingly prioritising reinforcing their attack by signing a new prolific goal-scorer, however, signing a new midfielder as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey is on their wish-list as well.

The Ghanaian has been struggling with injury problems over the last few years so the Gunners are reportedly open to letting him leave the club at the end of this season.

Numerous midfielders have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent months with Douglas Luiz, Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi being among them, but Stiller is now emerging as a new key option.

Writing on X, Konur has reported that Arsenal are interested in signing the 22-year-old and they could make a move for him ahead of next season. However, the journalist states that Liverpool are also plotting a swoop for him so the Emirates club are set to face fierce competition in getting any potential deal done for the German.

Konur wrote:

“Stuttgart’s 22-year-old German midfielder Angelo Stiller could be an option for Arsenal and Liverpool in the summer transfer window.”

The midfielder – valued at around £15m by Transfermarkt – still has three years left in his current contract so Stuttgart are expected to demand a sizable amount of money to let their star man leave the club.

Stiller is a holding midfielder by traits but can also play in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in taking set-pieces, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The German is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchase him. However, having recently revamped their engine room, Liverpool are currently well-stocked in their midfield department. So, Stiller would be better off joining Arsenal over Liverpool should he eventually leaves Stuttgart at the end of this season.