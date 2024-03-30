Man Utd interested in signing Theo Hernandez



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United are interested in a surprise deal for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez during the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman has been in fantastic form for the Rossoneri in the current campaign and he has already accumulated 5 goals and 10 assists from 38 appearances in all competitions. He has predominantly played from the left-back role, but has shown his versatility by playing in central defence when required for the Milan giants.

It is now reported by Fichajes that Man United manager Erik ten Hag is eyeing a new left-back option for next season with the injury issues surrounding Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. The Dutchman wants a guaranteed presence and Hernandez has been earmarked as one of the new objectives for the Premier League club.

As per Fichajes, the Mancunian giants would be prepared to pay over £51 million to convince the Rossoneri into parting ways with one of their most prized assets. Hernandez has also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in recent months amid the uncertainty over his future due to the lack of contract talks.

Quality signing

Hernandez has been a brilliant performer for the Rossoneri since his permanent move from Real Madrid in 2019. The 26-year-old has been directly involved in 15 goals this campaign, but has also been sublime with his distribution, ability to win duels and make recoveries. He has become a quality attacking left-back.

He would be an ideal signing for ten Hag and his playing style. Shaw has fared well over the years for United, but he is no longer reliable with his regular injury problems. Malacia was signed to provide competition for places in the role, but the Dutchman has not played this season due to complications over a knee injury.

The club need a more reliable figure from the left side of the backline and Hernandez could be the solution. The Frenchman could also be utilised as the left central defender whenever ten Hag decides to rest Lisandro Martinez, who has been injury prone too since his big-money arrival from Ajax two years ago.