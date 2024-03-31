Tottenham urged to sign Arsenal target Raphinha this summer

Former defender Alan Hutton has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign Arsenal target and Barcelona star Raphinha this summer.

After joining the Blaugrana from Leeds United back in 2022, the Brazilian enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in La Liga, helping his side win the title last term.

However, the 27-year-old hasn’t been able to replicate the same performance this season and in addition, following the emergence of Lamine Yamal, he has now lost his place in Xavi Hernandez’s starting eleven.

So, speculation surrounding his future has started to grow ahead of the summer window and it has been suggested that Arsenal are planning to purchase him to support Bukayo Saka.

However, Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Tottenham have also expressed a concrete interest in signing the South American and they could make a move for him to reinforce their frontline ahead of next season.

Tottenham urged to sign Raphinha

Now, speaking on the Tottenham News website, Hutton has said that Raphinha has the qualities to showcase his best at the highest level but he needs freedom to express himself. However, Barcelona like to play in a structured way so the Brazilian hasn’t been able to flourish his career there.

But, the former defender states that Raphinha could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham as he ‘ticks a lot of boxes’. In addition, he already knows about the Premier League having already showcased his abilities for Leeds.

However, Hutton says that Raphinha is likely to cost big and it remains to be seen whether Daniel Leny eventually allows Ange Postecoglou to splash that much sum to acquire the attacker’s service.

Hutton said:

“He’s got the ability and he’ll be given that freedom to express himself. I think a player like him, that’s what he needs. Maybe at Barcelona is it a little bit more structured? Has he not been given the time on the pitch that he would like to go and show that ability? It’s a league that he knows well if he comes back to England, he knows what it is all about. “It is a lot of money however, I don’t know how much football he’s played this season but it’s a lot of money to pay. Is Daniel Levy willing to splash that when he might be looking at other areas within the team? It will be an interesting one, but definitely somebody that ticks a lot of boxes for Tottenham.”

Raphinha – valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt – is an extremely talented player so he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club eventually manage to purchase him this summer.