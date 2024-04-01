Man Utd plotting swoop to sign Wolves star Joao Gomes

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating making a swoop to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

INEOS are set to look after the football side of the proceedings at the Red Devils from now on following their acquisition of a minority stake at the club. They have been making a strategic review to find the root cause of United’s downfall over the last decade and have identified Man Utd’s structure behind the scenes needs refurbishment first.

So, they have already appointed Omar Barrada as the new CEO and Dan Ashworth has been suggested as their primary target to be appointed as the new sporting director. However, there are concerns about whether INEOS will be able to build the structure behind the scenes before the summer.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils would certainly be active in the upcoming window and this is going to be the first window for the INEOS-led Man Utd.

It has been suggested that the record Premier League champions want to reinforce several areas of the squad with midfield being one of those.

Now, writing in the Daily Briefing, Romano has reported that Man Utd are interested in signing Gomes to reinforce their engine room and have been monitoring his development in recent times.

Gomes to Man Utd

However, the journalist claims that Man Utd haven’t made the final decision yet whether they would go for him in the off-season as that would be decided by the new director. In addition, Romano states that the future of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are also set to influence the decision of the Red Devils as to whether they would make a move for Gomes.

Romano wrote:

“My information for the moment is that Gomes is being scouted by all top clubs in Premier League, it’s something like 4-5 clubs. But Manchester United have not decided yet what they want to do in the midfield. It will be important to understand the board structure before and what’s going to happen with Casemiro and/or Eriksen to understand how Man United’s plan will evolve. “So, while interest from top clubs in Gomes is there, at the moment it’s just scouting, and Man United have not decided their plans yet. It’s still early as having a new director in place will be crucial so they can finalise plans on who to target and how much to spend.”

It has been suggested that Wolves could demand a fee of around £40m if they are forced to cash-in on their star man this summer so Man Utd will have to splash a sizable amount of money to lure the Brazilian to Old Trafford.