Arsenal make approach to sign Joshua Kimmich

Arsenal are interested in signing Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich and they have made an approach to sign the German international, according to Football Transfers.

The 29-year-old has been linked with the move away from Germany at the end of the season and Arsenal are keen on securing his services. He has a contract with Bayern Munich until the summer of 2025 and the Bundesliga champions have not been able to agree on an extension.

Bayern will be under pressure to sell the player at the end of the season if he does not renew his deal over the coming months. They will not want to lose a player of his calibre on a free transfer next year.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have made an approach to Bayern regarding a potential deal but were told that any negotiations will have to wait until the end of the season.

Kimmich has established himself as one of the best players in the Bundesliga over the years and he could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Arsenal if they could get a deal done. The Gunners might need to replace Thomas Partey at the end of the season and Kimmich would be the ideal man for the job.

Joshua Kimmich would improve Arsenal

The 29-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he has shown that he has the quality to compete at the highest level and play for the biggest clubs in the world. He is versatile enough to operate as the central defensive midfielder as well as a right back so he’d give Mikel Arteta options.

Apart from his ability to help out defensively, he will add creativity to the Arsenal midfield as well. The German international has contributed to one goal and eight assists in all competitions this season.

Given his contract situation, he could be available for a reasonable price at the end of the season. He is valued at £52 million by Transfermarkt and would be a terrific addition to the Arsenal squad.

The Gunners will want to win major trophies in the coming seasons and they could use a player of his quality and experience. Kimmich will also add leadership qualities to the Arsenal dressing room.

A move to the Premier League could be an exciting new challenge for the player at this stage of his career so he may be open to a move to North London this summer.