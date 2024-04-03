Tottenham join Arsenal in the race to sign Alexander Isak

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer, as per The Sun.

After cashing-in on Harry Kane last summer, Ange Postecoglou has used Son Heung-Min and Richarlison in the centre-forward position this campaign. The duo have done pretty well, helping the Lilywhites mount a top-four charge.

However, Tottenham are seemingly contemplating signing a new striker to reinforce their frontline as they have been linked with a few names ahead of the summer window.

Ivan Toney and Santiago Giménez have been mentioned as serious targets for the North London club but Isak is now emerging as a new key option.

According to the report by The Sun, Tottenham are interested in signing Isak and they could make a concrete approach to acquire his service during the off-season.

Battle

The report further claims that Eddie Howe doesn’t want to lose Isak but considering Newcastle’s current difficult FFP situation, they could be forced to cash-in on some of their stars to balance the book.

The Sun also states that Newcastle want a fee of around £100m for the Swedish international and the player could be tempted to move to the Lilywhites if they qualify for the Champions League next season and the Magpies fail to do that.

However, the report claims that Arsenal are also interested in signing him so the Lilywhites are set to face tough competition from their arch-rivals in getting any potential deal done for the 24-year-old.

It has been suggested that the Gunners are prioritising strengthening their frontline by signing a prolific goal-scorer ahead of next season. Several strikers have been suggested as serious targets for the North London club with Isak being among them.

Isak is a talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Isak if Arsenal go head-to-head with Tottenham over this deal in the upcoming window.