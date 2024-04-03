Man Utd pressing hard to sign Juventus star Gleison Bremer



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United are pressing hard to land the signature of Juventus defender Gleison Bremer this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to reinforce the central defensive department in the next transfer window with the uncertainty surrounding the future of Raphael Varane whose contract expires in June. Man United have decided against exercising the option of keeping him for another year due to his high wages and there are no talks planned over a renewal.

Bremer has been earmarked as a potential successor to the 2018 World Cup winner and Calciomercato claim that they are pressing hard to secure his services from Juventus. The Bianconeri are prepared to give the green light for a summer transfer if United are prepared to make an offer between £51 million and £60 million for the talented Brazilian star.

Quality signing

Varane has been a solid presence in the central defensive department for the Red Devils, but the Frenchman has been injury-prone. He was substituted with a knock in the recent draw at Brentford and United need a more reliable figure to lead their backline going forward. Bremer could be the solution with his vast experience and good defensive abilities.

The ex-Torino star has a strong physical presence but he is also a good ball-playing centre-back. The 27-year-old also likes to clear his lines and has the ability to win possession with his recoveries. He seems well suited for the demands of the Premier League and United could splash the cash to sign him with Varane seemingly on his way out of the club.

It remains to be seen whether United will pursue another centre-back aside from Bremer. Jonny Evans looks likely to leave when his deal expires in June while Victor Lindelof will enter the final year of his contract this summer. Harry Maguire is in the same situation as Lindelof, but United have the option to prolong his stay for another 12 months.