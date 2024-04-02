Man Utd could sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer

Manchester United could reportedly look to sign Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

It has been suggested that having endured a dire campaign this term, the Red Devils are set to remain busy in the upcoming window to reinforce their squad and turn their fortune around next campaign.

Speaking on GiveMeSport, Jacobs has reported that Man Utd are prioritising strengthening their frontline but the Red Devils could look to sign a new midfielder as well if they cash-in on any of the current options.

The journalist further claims that United are interested in Dewsbury-Hall and they could formalise their interest in the upcoming window. But, Jacobs states that the 25-year-old isn’t the only option on the Red Devils’ wish-list as Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes is on their radar as well.

Dewsbury-Hall to Man Utd

Jacobs said:

“We should be clear that the priority position at Manchester United as of now, and things can change, but right now is a striker. The midfield and the defence will determine who goes and how much funding comes in. Joao Gomes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are two possibilities in that midfield position. The advantage of both is that they’ve got Premier League experience. “Gomes is playing well for Wolves, and Dewsbury-Hall is in excellent form for Leicester after scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists in the Championship. He’s left-footed and can play defensive midfield, central midfield or attacking midfield. Manchester United are in the early stages of drawing up a shortlist.”

It has been suggested that Leicester would cash-in on Dewsbury-Hall if they receive an offer of around £40m so the record Premier League champions will have to splash a sizable amount of money to acquire the Englishman’s service this summer.

The Leicester star is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, the midfielder doesn’t have much experience playing at the highest level so there is a question mark whether he would be the right option to help Man Utd achieve their lofty ambitions.

So, Man Utd might be better off exploring other options to strengthen their midfield department in the upcoming transfer window.