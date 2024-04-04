Arsenal to compete with Man United, Chelsea for Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal are looking at Benjamin Sesko as a potential summer target but face competition from Man Utd and Chelsea, according to CaughtOffside.

The 20-year-old striker has done reasonably well for RB Leipzig this season and has scored 11 goals across all competitions. He could develop into a quality forward if he’s nurtured in the right way over the coming years.

It is no secret that Arsenal need to sign a quality goal scorer in the summer. Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently and they need to bring in an upgrade. Although Sesko might not be an upgrade right away, he is a quality player with a bright future ahead of him. He has the tools to develop into a reliable goal scorer for Arsenal with the right guidance under Mikel Arteta.

However, the report from CaughtOffside adds that Arsenal will face competition from Manchester United and Chelsea for the talented young £35 million-rated Slovenian striker.

Chelsea and Man Utd want Sesko

Chelsea also need to bring in a reliable goal scorer at the end of the season and Sesko would be a long-term investment for them. The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson at the start of the season but the former Villarreal striker has not been able to live up to expectations.

Chelsea will need to improve their attacking department if they want to return to the Champions league once again, and Sesko is one of several players under consideration at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need another striker who can share the goal scoring burden with Rasmus Hojlund. Manchester United are lacking in depth when it comes to the attacking department and their interest in Sesko is hardly a surprise.

The 20-year-old could prove to be a quality future prospect for all three clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up if he does decide to leave Leipzig.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United would be exciting destinations for the young attacker and he could prove to be a terrific signing if he fulfils his potential.