Man Utd keeping tabs on Benfica star Joao Neves

Manchester United have reportedly sent scouts to monitor the development of SL Benfica star Joao Neves before making a potential swoop this summer, as per the Portuguese outlet Record.

The 19-year-old has burst onto the scene in recent times after displaying promising performances for the Eagles this season. The Portuguese has been attracting a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe with the Red Devils among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by Record(via Press Reader), Man Utd are interested in Neves and they watched the midfielder in action against Sporting CP in the semi-final of Taca de Portugal last night.

Neves displayed an eye-catching performance versus the Lions and the Red Devils could now look to make a move for him during the off-season.

Record claims that Man Utd are ready to break the bank to lure Neves to Old Trafford this summer and are willing to spend over £86m. However, it has been suggested that the Portuguese has a £102m release clause included in his current contract so it remains to be seen whether Benfica opt to accept United’s offer if they submit it over the coming months.

Neves to Man Utd

Neves is a deep-lying playmaker by traits but can also play in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for long-range passing and is efficient in defensive contributions as well.

The Benfica star is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder in future. With Casemiro linked with a move away from the club in recent times, Neves could be a shrewd option to replace the Brazilian should he leaves this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to secure the youngster’s service if they make a concrete approach in the upcoming window.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing draw against Brentford last weekend, Man Utd will face off against Chelsea before taking on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.