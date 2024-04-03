Arsenal could look to sign Ajax star Jorrel Hato this summer

Arsenal could reportedly look to sign Ajax Amsterdam defender Jorrel Hato this summer, as per the transfer insider Charles Watts.

After coming through the Dutch giants’ youth system, the 18-year-old made his senior debut for Ajax last year before establishing himself as a key player in their starting eleven this season.

The youngster has enjoyed a promising campaign in Eredivisie despite Ajax’s struggles this term, scoring a solitary goal and registering two assists in 27 league appearances.

So, it seems the defender’s eye-catching performances for the Dutch club haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started to attract the attention of a few European clubs ahead of the summer window with Arsenal among those to have registered their interest.

Now, writing in the Daily Briefing, Watts has reported that Arsenal are prioritising reinforcing their frontline by signing a new centre-forward but they could also look to purchase a new defender this summer.

Hato to Arsenal

The journalist further claims that the North London club are interested in signing Hato as they think he would be an ideal option to play in Mikel Arteta’s system. However, they would only make a move for the 18-year-old if Jakub Kiwior leaves the club.

Watts also states that apart from Hato, Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande is also on Arsenal’s wish-list and it remains to be seen whether they eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign either of them this summer.

Watts wrote:

“I think there is always a need to continue to improve your squad. Arsenal’s priorities this summer are certainly towards the top end of the pitch, but if an opportunity presents itself at the back then maybe they could look to try and strengthen. “Jorrel Hato is a reported target and he fits the bill in terms of the players Arsenal like to recruit. I think a lot would depend on Jakub Kiwior’s future though when it comes to Hato or any other defender, such as Ousmane Diomande.”

Having recently signed a new contract with Ajax, Hato still has four years left in his current contract so the Eredivisie giants are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their star man leave and they reportedly want £86m.

Hato is a versatile player as he is a centre-back by traits but can also be deployed in the left-back position. He is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal if they purchase him.

However, the North London club might find it extremely difficult to sign Hato this summer if Ajax stay firm on their inflated valuation.