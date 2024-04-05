Tottenham ready to spend big to sign Arsenal target Isak

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to spend big to sign Arsenal target and Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer, as per Football Insider.

After joining the Magpies from Real Sociedad ahead of last season, the 24-year-old has displayed his qualities in the Premier League in recent campaigns.

However, it has been reported that Eddie Howe’s side are on the brink of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules so they need to cash-in on some of their star players to raise funds in order to add new faces during the off-season. Therefore, a few Newcastle stars have been linked with a move away from St James’ Park in recent times with Isak being among them.

It has been suggested that Arsenal are keen on signing a new striker this summer to reinforce their frontline. Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres have all been suggested as key targets with Isak also mentioned as a serious option.

However, it has recently been reported that Tottenham have now joined Arsenal in the race to sign Isak and they could make a concrete approach to acquire his service ahead of next season.

Battle

Now, according to the report by Football Insider, Tottenham are keen on signing a new striker to replace Harry Kane – who left the club at the beginning of this season – and are ready to set aside ‘big funds’ to make that happen.

It has been reported that Newcastle want a fee of around £100m to sell Isak so it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham or Arsenal will spend that much sum to lure the striker away from St James’ Park.

Football Insider states that Spurs are ‘admirers’ of the Swedish international but it won’t be easy for them to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.

Isak is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Gunners or the Lilywhites eventually manage to acquire his service if he leaves Newcastle at the end of this season.