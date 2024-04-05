Fulham star Rodrigo Muniz ‘dreams’ of playing for Man Utd

Fulham star Rodrigo Muniz reportedly dreams of playing for Manchester United, as per the Spanish outlet Marca.

After joining the Cottagers from Flamengo back in 2021, the 21-year-old took time to settle down in his new surroundings. He even went out on loan to Middlesbrough last term to play regularly and develop his career.

However, following the departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic and amid the injury absence of the Serbian’s replacement, Raul Jimenez, the South American has got the opportunity to play regular first-team football this season and he has grabbed his opportunities with both hands.

He has scored eight goals and registered a solitary assist in his last nine appearances in the Premier League. So, he is currently one of the most in-form strikers in the English top-flight.

While citing and translating the print version of Marca, Sport Witness has reported that if Muniz continues to perform at his best over the coming months then there is a possibility that he could come under the radar of several big clubs.

Muniz to Man Utd

The report further claims that Atletico Madrid previously had an opportunity to acquire his service but they rejected that and are now regretting it.

However, Marca states that Muniz’s childhood ‘dream’ is to play for Man Utd and if the Red Devils come knocking on his door then he will be keen on joining them.

Man Utd are reportedly keen on signing a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund. Numerous names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford with Ivan Toney and Benjamin Sesko being among them.

But, it remains to be seen whether they opt to express their interest in signing Muniz after his recent eye-catching performances and his revelation about his desire to play at Old Trafford.

Muniz – valued at around £9m by Transfermarkt – has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times so he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a move to sign him this summer.