Man Utd plotting swoop to sign Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa this summer, as per Football Transfers.

After enjoying a promising campaign under Erik ten Hag’s guidance last term, the Red Devils have struggled to showcase their best this season. So, questions have started to arise about the future of the Dutch boss, but it has recently been reported that United’s new minority shareholder INEOS – who are also set to look after the football side of the proceedings – are planning to continue with Ten Hag next season.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have seemingly started planning the summer business to hand Ten Hag enough resources to help him achieve success next season.

The former Ajax boss is reportedly keen on revamping the backline with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane’s future hanging in the balance at the moment.

Numerous defenders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Jarrad Branthwaite, Antonio Silva and Jean-Clair Todibo being among them, but Konsa is now emerging as a key option.

Konsa to Man Utd

According to the report by Football Transfers, Man Utd were interested in signing the Englishman last summer but Aston Villa eventually managed to keep hold of their star man and have now tied him down into a new long-term deal.

The report further claims that despite failing to acquire his service last time around, United haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him and could now make a swoop this summer.

Football Transfers states that although the Villans don’t want to lose their star man ahead of next season, they might be forced to do that to stay on the right side of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The 26-year-old – valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt – still has four years left in his current contract having recently signed an extension so Aston Villa are likely to demand a huge fee to let their star man leave during the off-season.

Konsa has enjoyed a promising time under Unai Emery’s guidance this term and as a result, he has now forced his way into the England squad so he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, he hasn’t showcased his qualities at the highest level consistently enough yet to prove that he would be the right option to help United achieve their lofty ambitions going forward.