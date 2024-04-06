Romano: Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Martin Zubimendi



According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and would be interested in signing him this summer.

The Gunners currently have several defensive midfielders in the squad, but there is the possibility of multiple players leaving in the summer. Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny have their contracts expiring at the end of June and could leave on free transfers.

Thomas Partey’s future is also uncertain with his current deal concluding in June 2025. Amidst this, Arsenal have been linked with Zubimendi and speaking in his Youtube channel, Romano confirmed that Arteta remains a keen admirer of the Spaniard.

The respected journalist added that Arteta believes Zubimendi is a very talented midfielder and he is one of the top names on the club’s shortlist for the next transfer window, but there are others on their radar.

He said: “From what I’m hearing, Mikel Arteta is still a big fan of Martin Zubimendi. He believes Zubimendi is a very talented midfielder and could be perfect for any club around the world, so Zubimendi remains one – not the only one – on Arsenal’s list, and there will be others for sure.”

Quality signing

Zubimendi has been one of the best holding midfielders in the Spanish top-flight and he has been on the radar of several European clubs. He has resisted the opportunity to leave Sociedad over the years, but could be convinced to do so during this summer’s transfer window with the long-term interest from the Gunners.

The 25-year-old would be a quality signing for the London giants with his good ball control and hold-up play in the centre of the park. He also has a strong aerial presence and would be an ideal partner for Declan Rice going forward. A deal could be dependent on one of Partey or Jorginho heading for the exit door this summer.

Bayern Munich are also admirers of the talented no.6, but Arsenal should have an advantage with the uncertainty surrounding who would become the next manager of the German giants. The Gunners may have to pay a figure close to the player’s £51 million release clause to sign him in the forthcoming transfer window.