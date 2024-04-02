Martin Zubimendi on Arsenal’s transfer shortlist – Romano



According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is one of the players on the Arsenal shortlist for the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are likely to recruit a new defensive midfielder this summer with the uncertainty over the futures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho. Partey’s contract expires at the end of next season and he could be offloaded due to his regular injury concerns.

Jorginho’s current deal concludes at the end of June and the club have yet to extend his stay. Romano has now revealed that Zubimendi remains on the club’s shortlist and they have been handed a potential boost in the transfer pursuit.

Bayern had him as a top target with the possible appointment of Xabi Alonso as manager, but their interest now depends on the next managerial candidate. Barcelona, on the other hand, have seemingly cooled their interest in landing him.

Top-class

Zubimendi has been on the transfer radar of the Gunners for some period of time. They have not been able to land his signature due to his own preference to continue with his boyhood club and play Champions League football.

His stance could change during the summer and the Gunners will be aiming to prise him away amid the uncertainty at Bayern and Barcelona. Bayern are yet to find a new manager to replace Thomas Tuchel at the end of the campaign.

Alonso was touted as the successor, but he has decided to stay put at Bayer Leverkusen. Elsewhere at Barcelona, they continue to have plenty of financial problems and may not afford the signature of the Spaniard in the summer.

Zubimendi would be a quality replacement for either Partey or Jorginho at Arsenal. He is good with the ball at his feet, but he also possesses a strong aerial presence and has the ability to make recoveries with his pace.

The Spaniard could be seen as an ideal long-term partner for Declan Rice in the heart of the Gunners midfield. Arsenal may need to trigger the £51 million release clause in his contract to land his signature this summer.