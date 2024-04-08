Arsenal ready to pay big-money for Eduardo Camavinga

Arsenal are eyeing a shock raid on Real Madrid with the Gunners prepared to pay £95m to sign Eduardo Camavinga this summer, according to a report from Defensa Central.

The report claims that Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old French international midfielder for a while and they are ready to bring him to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The North Londoners believe that he could be a key player for them and that he has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League. According to the report, Arsenal are willing to offer around £95 million for the midfielder this summer.

Real Madrid are reluctant to do business but Defensa Central says Arsenal believe they have a chance of securing a deal if Camavinga doesn’t start against Man City this week. The Frenchman hasn’t been a regular for Madrid this season and it appears the Gunners are hoping to take advantage of the situation.

Arsenal need Eduardo Camavinga

It’s no secret that Arsenal need to bring in a top-class central midfielder in the summer. Thomas Partey has had his fair share of injury problems this season and Jorginho will be past his peak soon. They need to find a reliable partner for Declan Rice and Camavinga would be a superb addition.

The 22-year-old has the attributes to develop into a world-class midfielder and he will add control, composure and defensive cover to the side.

The French international has not had regular game time at Real Madrid because of the depth in their midfield and the opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for him. Arsenal are one of the best teams in the country right now and the opportunity to play for them would be quite tempting.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners can convince Los Blancos to sell the midfielder in the coming months, but there is no doubt it would be a major coup if Arsenal could land Camavinga this summer.