Manchester United eyeing move for Ederson



According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson at the end of the campaign.

The Brazilian star has been a fantastic performer for Atalanta in the Italian top-flight. His performances have attracted interest from several clubs and Mundo Deportivo claim that Barcelona have joined the pursuit.

However, they are set to face stiff competition for his signature with Man United among contenders. Ederson was signed by Atalanta from Salernitana for £11 million, but he could cost £43 million this summer.

Quality player

United have had a poor Premier League campaign by their high standards. They are currently 6th in the league table, but face the risk of dropping further down the standings with their unconvincing defensive record.

Casemiro was brilliant in his debut season with the club, but he is no longer a reliable figure in midfield. The Brazilian has had plenty of fitness concerns and he has also struggled to control the proceedings like last season.

The club need to find a replacement for him in the summer and Ederson could be the solution. The 24-year-old is strong when it comes to engaging into tackles and does not shy away from any duels.

He has also excelled with his work rate from the heart of the midfield and could be seen as Casemiro’s successor. Ederson is better than the former Real Madrid man with his distribution and ball retention.

The midfielder is currently priced at £43 million, but United will be aiming to negotiate a lesser fee up front with the remaining in add-ons. They could have an advantage over Barcelona in the race, having already done business with Atalanta.

United have already signed the likes of Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund from the Italian club. This should encourage smooth negotiations between the clubs so long as they agree on the transfer package.