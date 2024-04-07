Man Utd identify Wolves star Joao Gomes as ‘top target’

Manchester United have reportedly identified Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes as the ‘top target’ to reinforce their engine room this summer, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Having endured a dire campaign this term, the Red Devils are seemingly planning to strengthen the squad in the upcoming window to turn their fortune around next season.

Revamping the backline is reportedly Erik ten Hag’s primary objective, but bolstering the midfield department by adding a new face is also on his wish-list.

A few names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford with Amadou Onana, Joao Neves and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall being among them, but Gomes is reportedly on their radar as well.

Speaking on GiveMeSport, Jacobs has reported that Man Utd are aiming to add reinforcements to their engine room and have earmarked Gomes as a ‘top target’.

Gomes to Man Utd

However, the journalist states that the Red Devils’ potential new arrival in this area will be dependent on departures with Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen’s futures uncertain at the moment.

Jacobs said:

“I think Joao Gomes is among Manchester United’s top midfield targets. The first thing to say is that the midfield will depend, at least in that position on Casemiro, on whether he departs. There is firm Saudi interest. “Christian Eriksen has already said that he’s unhappy with his game time, so potentially he’s also outgoing. We know there’ll be interest in Scott McTominay, but Manchester United value him. However, he’s also been linked with various clubs for the last few windows. “So, naturally, Manchester United will look to strengthen that area of midfield if the departures allow them to generate squad space, wage space and funds to do so.”

It has been suggested that Wolves could accept a fee of around £40m to sell the Brazilian so Man Utd will have to splash a sizable amount of money to acquire his service.

The South American has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times so he would be a shrewd signing for the record Premier League champions should they eventually manage to purchase him ahead of next season.